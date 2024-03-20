Euros to Turkish liras today

Convert EUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
35,190.90 try

1.000 EUR = 35.19 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR35.19090 TRY
5 EUR175.95450 TRY
10 EUR351.90900 TRY
20 EUR703.81800 TRY
50 EUR1,759.54500 TRY
100 EUR3,519.09000 TRY
250 EUR8,797.72500 TRY
500 EUR17,595.45000 TRY
1000 EUR35,190.90000 TRY
2000 EUR70,381.80000 TRY
5000 EUR175,954.50000 TRY
10000 EUR351,909.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.02842 EUR
5 TRY0.14208 EUR
10 TRY0.28416 EUR
20 TRY0.56833 EUR
50 TRY1.42082 EUR
100 TRY2.84164 EUR
250 TRY7.10410 EUR
500 TRY14.20820 EUR
1000 TRY28.41640 EUR
2000 TRY56.83280 EUR
5000 TRY142.08200 EUR
10000 TRY284.16400 EUR