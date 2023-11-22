1 thousand Euros to Turkish liras

Convert EUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
31,410 try

1.00000 EUR = 31.41000 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
How to convert Euros to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR31.41000 TRY
5 EUR157.05000 TRY
10 EUR314.10000 TRY
20 EUR628.20000 TRY
50 EUR1570.50000 TRY
100 EUR3141.00000 TRY
250 EUR7852.50000 TRY
500 EUR15705.00000 TRY
1000 EUR31410.00000 TRY
2000 EUR62820.00000 TRY
5000 EUR157050.00000 TRY
10000 EUR314100.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.03184 EUR
5 TRY0.15918 EUR
10 TRY0.31837 EUR
20 TRY0.63674 EUR
50 TRY1.59185 EUR
100 TRY3.18370 EUR
250 TRY7.95925 EUR
500 TRY15.91850 EUR
1000 TRY31.83700 EUR
2000 TRY63.67400 EUR
5000 TRY159.18500 EUR
10000 TRY318.37000 EUR