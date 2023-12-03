10 thousand Turkish liras to Euros

Convert TRY to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
317.85 eur

1.00000 TRY = 0.03178 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.03178 EUR
5 TRY0.15892 EUR
10 TRY0.31785 EUR
20 TRY0.63570 EUR
50 TRY1.58924 EUR
100 TRY3.17849 EUR
250 TRY7.94622 EUR
500 TRY15.89245 EUR
1000 TRY31.78490 EUR
2000 TRY63.56980 EUR
5000 TRY158.92450 EUR
10000 TRY317.84900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR31.46150 TRY
5 EUR157.30750 TRY
10 EUR314.61500 TRY
20 EUR629.23000 TRY
50 EUR1573.07500 TRY
100 EUR3146.15000 TRY
250 EUR7865.37500 TRY
500 EUR15730.75000 TRY
1000 EUR31461.50000 TRY
2000 EUR62923.00000 TRY
5000 EUR157307.50000 TRY
10000 EUR314615.00000 TRY