10 thousand Turkish liras to Euros

Convert TRY to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
345.29 eur

1.00000 TRY = 0.03453 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443821.661050.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1552711.2139101.0631.668081.919061.1129321.7946
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.374151.58090.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650530.01898870.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.03453 EUR
5 TRY0.17265 EUR
10 TRY0.34529 EUR
20 TRY0.69059 EUR
50 TRY1.72647 EUR
100 TRY3.45295 EUR
250 TRY8.63237 EUR
500 TRY17.26475 EUR
1000 TRY34.52950 EUR
2000 TRY69.05900 EUR
5000 TRY172.64750 EUR
10000 TRY345.29500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR28.96080 TRY
5 EUR144.80400 TRY
10 EUR289.60800 TRY
20 EUR579.21600 TRY
50 EUR1448.04000 TRY
100 EUR2896.08000 TRY
250 EUR7240.20000 TRY
500 EUR14480.40000 TRY
1000 EUR28960.80000 TRY
2000 EUR57921.60000 TRY
5000 EUR144804.00000 TRY
10000 EUR289608.00000 TRY