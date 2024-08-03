1 Euro to Turkish liras

Convert EUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 eur
36.25 try

€1.000 EUR = TL36.25 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.246536.2465
Low35.305634.6861
Average35.804035.2677
Change2.67%4.21%
1 EUR to TRY stats

The performance of EUR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.2465 and a 30 day low of 35.3056. This means the 30 day average was 35.8040. The change for EUR to TRY was 2.67.

The performance of EUR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.2465 and a 90 day low of 34.6861. This means the 90 day average was 35.2677. The change for EUR to TRY was 4.21.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

How to convert Euros to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR36.24650 TRY
5 EUR181.23250 TRY
10 EUR362.46500 TRY
20 EUR724.93000 TRY
50 EUR1,812.32500 TRY
100 EUR3,624.65000 TRY
250 EUR9,061.62500 TRY
500 EUR18,123.25000 TRY
1000 EUR36,246.50000 TRY
2000 EUR72,493.00000 TRY
5000 EUR181,232.50000 TRY
10000 EUR362,465.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.02759 EUR
5 TRY0.13794 EUR
10 TRY0.27589 EUR
20 TRY0.55178 EUR
50 TRY1.37944 EUR
100 TRY2.75888 EUR
250 TRY6.89720 EUR
500 TRY13.79440 EUR
1000 TRY27.58880 EUR
2000 TRY55.17760 EUR
5000 TRY137.94400 EUR
10000 TRY275.88800 EUR