Euros to Egyptian pounds today

Convert EUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
51,136.30 egp

1.000 EUR = 51.14 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:43
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2411.4751.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6411.7271.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR51.13630 EGP
5 EUR255.68150 EGP
10 EUR511.36300 EGP
20 EUR1,022.72600 EGP
50 EUR2,556.81500 EGP
100 EUR5,113.63000 EGP
250 EUR12,784.07500 EGP
500 EUR25,568.15000 EGP
1000 EUR51,136.30000 EGP
2000 EUR102,272.60000 EGP
5000 EUR255,681.50000 EGP
10000 EUR511,363.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.01956 EUR
5 EGP0.09778 EUR
10 EGP0.19556 EUR
20 EGP0.39111 EUR
50 EGP0.97778 EUR
100 EGP1.95556 EUR
250 EGP4.88890 EUR
500 EGP9.77780 EUR
1000 EGP19.55560 EUR
2000 EGP39.11120 EUR
5000 EGP97.77800 EUR
10000 EGP195.55600 EUR