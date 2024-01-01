Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds today

Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
5,664.43 egp

1.000 INR = 0.5664 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2641.4761.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6461.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0581.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 INR0.56644 EGP
5 INR2.83222 EGP
10 INR5.66443 EGP
20 INR11.32886 EGP
50 INR28.32215 EGP
100 INR56.64430 EGP
250 INR141.61075 EGP
500 INR283.22150 EGP
1000 INR566.44300 EGP
2000 INR1,132.88600 EGP
5000 INR2,832.21500 EGP
10000 INR5,664.43000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indian Rupee
1 EGP1.76540 INR
5 EGP8.82700 INR
10 EGP17.65400 INR
20 EGP35.30800 INR
50 EGP88.27000 INR
100 EGP176.54000 INR
250 EGP441.35000 INR
500 EGP882.70000 INR
1000 EGP1,765.40000 INR
2000 EGP3,530.80000 INR
5000 EGP8,827.00000 INR
10000 EGP17,654.00000 INR