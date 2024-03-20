Hong Kong dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert HKD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
5,993.34 egp

1.000 HKD = 5.993 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4071.4721.6630.96818.175
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8361.7241.9471.13321.277
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.530.89116.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD599.33400 EGP
200 HKD1,198.66800 EGP
300 HKD1,798.00200 EGP
500 HKD2,996.67000 EGP
1000 HKD5,993.34000 EGP
2000 HKD11,986.68000 EGP
2500 HKD14,983.35000 EGP
3000 HKD17,980.02000 EGP
4000 HKD23,973.36000 EGP
5000 HKD29,966.70000 EGP
10000 HKD59,933.40000 EGP
20000 HKD119,866.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0.16685 HKD
5 EGP0.83426 HKD
10 EGP1.66852 HKD
20 EGP3.33704 HKD
50 EGP8.34260 HKD
100 EGP16.68520 HKD
250 EGP41.71300 HKD
500 EGP83.42600 HKD
1000 EGP166.85200 HKD
2000 EGP333.70400 HKD
5000 EGP834.26000 HKD
10000 EGP1,668.52000 HKD