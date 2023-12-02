1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert HKD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
3954.11 egp

1.00000 HKD = 3.95411 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD395.41100 EGP
200 HKD790.82200 EGP
300 HKD1186.23300 EGP
500 HKD1977.05500 EGP
1000 HKD3954.11000 EGP
2000 HKD7908.22000 EGP
2500 HKD9885.27500 EGP
3000 HKD11862.33000 EGP
4000 HKD15816.44000 EGP
5000 HKD19770.55000 EGP
10000 HKD39541.10000 EGP
20000 HKD79082.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0.25290 HKD
5 EGP1.26450 HKD
10 EGP2.52901 HKD
20 EGP5.05802 HKD
50 EGP12.64505 HKD
100 EGP25.29010 HKD
250 EGP63.22525 HKD
500 EGP126.45050 HKD
1000 EGP252.90100 HKD
2000 EGP505.80200 HKD
5000 EGP1264.50500 HKD
10000 EGP2529.01000 HKD