Hong Kong dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 6.226 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.358% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 6.252 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 6.221 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.128% decrease in value.