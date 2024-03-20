Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CNY to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
6,522.95 egp

1.000 CNY = 6.523 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY6.52295 EGP
5 CNY32.61475 EGP
10 CNY65.22950 EGP
20 CNY130.45900 EGP
50 CNY326.14750 EGP
100 CNY652.29500 EGP
250 CNY1,630.73750 EGP
500 CNY3,261.47500 EGP
1000 CNY6,522.95000 EGP
2000 CNY13,045.90000 EGP
5000 CNY32,614.75000 EGP
10000 CNY65,229.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.15331 CNY
5 EGP0.76653 CNY
10 EGP1.53305 CNY
20 EGP3.06610 CNY
50 EGP7.66525 CNY
100 EGP15.33050 CNY
250 EGP38.32625 CNY
500 EGP76.65250 CNY
1000 EGP153.30500 CNY
2000 EGP306.61000 CNY
5000 EGP766.52500 CNY
10000 EGP1,533.05000 CNY