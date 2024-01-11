중국 위안화 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 CNY → EGP 변환

1,000 cny
4,300.54 egp

1.00000 CNY = 4.30054 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
중국 위안화 → 이집트 파운드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EGP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → EGP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 이집트 파운드
1 CNY4.30054 EGP
5 CNY21.50270 EGP
10 CNY43.00540 EGP
20 CNY86.01080 EGP
50 CNY215.02700 EGP
100 CNY430.05400 EGP
250 CNY1075.13500 EGP
500 CNY2150.27000 EGP
1000 CNY4300.54000 EGP
2000 CNY8601.08000 EGP
5000 CNY21502.70000 EGP
10000 CNY43005.40000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.23253 CNY
5 EGP1.16265 CNY
10 EGP2.32529 CNY
20 EGP4.65058 CNY
50 EGP11.62645 CNY
100 EGP23.25290 CNY
250 EGP58.13225 CNY
500 EGP116.26450 CNY
1000 EGP232.52900 CNY
2000 EGP465.05800 CNY
5000 EGP1162.64500 CNY
10000 EGP2325.29000 CNY