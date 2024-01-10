불가리아 레프 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 BGN → EGP 변환

1000 bgn
17299.90 egp

1.00000 BGN = 17.29990 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
환율 불가리아 레프 / 이집트 파운드
1 BGN17.29990 EGP
5 BGN86.49950 EGP
10 BGN172.99900 EGP
20 BGN345.99800 EGP
50 BGN864.99500 EGP
100 BGN1729.99000 EGP
250 BGN4324.97500 EGP
500 BGN8649.95000 EGP
1000 BGN17299.90000 EGP
2000 BGN34599.80000 EGP
5000 BGN86499.50000 EGP
10000 BGN172999.00000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 불가리아 레프
1 EGP0.05780 BGN
5 EGP0.28902 BGN
10 EGP0.57804 BGN
20 EGP1.15608 BGN
50 EGP2.89020 BGN
100 EGP5.78040 BGN
250 EGP14.45100 BGN
500 EGP28.90200 BGN
1000 EGP57.80400 BGN
2000 EGP115.60800 BGN
5000 EGP289.02000 BGN
10000 EGP578.04000 BGN