노르웨이 크로네 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 NOK → EGP 변환

1,000 nok
2,983.45 egp

1.00000 NOK = 2.98345 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860971.094690.91931.469611.642930.93542518.5996
1 GBP1.1614811.27135105.61.706911.908221.0864821.6029
1 USD0.913550.786565183.06171.34261.500940.8545516.9921
1 INR0.01099880.009469650.012039210.01616390.01807020.01028810.204572

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 이집트 파운드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EGP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → EGP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 이집트 파운드
1 NOK2.98345 EGP
5 NOK14.91725 EGP
10 NOK29.83450 EGP
20 NOK59.66900 EGP
50 NOK149.17250 EGP
100 NOK298.34500 EGP
250 NOK745.86250 EGP
500 NOK1491.72500 EGP
1000 NOK2983.45000 EGP
2000 NOK5966.90000 EGP
5000 NOK14917.25000 EGP
10000 NOK29834.50000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 EGP0.33518 NOK
5 EGP1.67591 NOK
10 EGP3.35182 NOK
20 EGP6.70364 NOK
50 EGP16.75910 NOK
100 EGP33.51820 NOK
250 EGP83.79550 NOK
500 EGP167.59100 NOK
1000 EGP335.18200 NOK
2000 EGP670.36400 NOK
5000 EGP1675.91000 NOK
10000 EGP3351.82000 NOK