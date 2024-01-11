말레이시아 링깃 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 MYR → EGP 변환

1,000 myr
6,642.23 egp

1.00000 MYR = 6.64223 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 이집트 파운드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EGP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → EGP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교

환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 이집트 파운드
1 MYR6.64223 EGP
5 MYR33.21115 EGP
10 MYR66.42230 EGP
20 MYR132.84460 EGP
50 MYR332.11150 EGP
100 MYR664.22300 EGP
250 MYR1660.55750 EGP
500 MYR3321.11500 EGP
1000 MYR6642.23000 EGP
2000 MYR13284.46000 EGP
5000 MYR33211.15000 EGP
10000 MYR66422.30000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 EGP0.15055 MYR
5 EGP0.75276 MYR
10 EGP1.50552 MYR
20 EGP3.01104 MYR
50 EGP7.52760 MYR
100 EGP15.05520 MYR
250 EGP37.63800 MYR
500 EGP75.27600 MYR
1000 EGP150.55200 MYR
2000 EGP301.10400 MYR
5000 EGP752.76000 MYR
10000 EGP1505.52000 MYR