1,000 nzd
19,146.40 egp

1.00000 NZD = 19.14640 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 이집트 파운드
1 NZD19.14640 EGP
5 NZD95.73200 EGP
10 NZD191.46400 EGP
20 NZD382.92800 EGP
50 NZD957.32000 EGP
100 NZD1914.64000 EGP
250 NZD4786.60000 EGP
500 NZD9573.20000 EGP
1000 NZD19146.40000 EGP
2000 NZD38292.80000 EGP
5000 NZD95732.00000 EGP
10000 NZD191464.00000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 EGP0.05223 NZD
5 EGP0.26115 NZD
10 EGP0.52229 NZD
20 EGP1.04458 NZD
50 EGP2.61145 NZD
100 EGP5.22291 NZD
250 EGP13.05728 NZD
500 EGP26.11455 NZD
1000 EGP52.22910 NZD
2000 EGP104.45820 NZD
5000 EGP261.14550 NZD
10000 EGP522.29100 NZD