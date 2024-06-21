스웨덴 크로나 → 이집트 파운드

실제 환율로 SEK → EGP 변환

1,000 sek
4,539.28 egp

kr1.000 SEK = E£4.539 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 이집트 파운드
1 SEK4.53928 EGP
5 SEK22.69640 EGP
10 SEK45.39280 EGP
20 SEK90.78560 EGP
50 SEK226.96400 EGP
100 SEK453.92800 EGP
250 SEK1,134.82000 EGP
500 SEK2,269.64000 EGP
1000 SEK4,539.28000 EGP
2000 SEK9,078.56000 EGP
5000 SEK22,696.40000 EGP
10000 SEK45,392.80000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 EGP0.22030 SEK
5 EGP1.10150 SEK
10 EGP2.20299 SEK
20 EGP4.40598 SEK
50 EGP11.01495 SEK
100 EGP22.02990 SEK
250 EGP55.07475 SEK
500 EGP110.14950 SEK
1000 EGP220.29900 SEK
2000 EGP440.59800 SEK
5000 EGP1,101.49500 SEK
10000 EGP2,202.99000 SEK