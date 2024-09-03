Swedish kronor to Egyptian pounds today

Convert SEK to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
4,705.32 egp

kr1.000 SEK = E£4.705 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 SEK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.79604.7960
Low4.59644.4582
Average4.71964.6007
Change2.37%2.72%
View full history

1 SEK to EGP stats

The performance of SEK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7960 and a 30 day low of 4.5964. This means the 30 day average was 4.7196. The change for SEK to EGP was 2.37.

The performance of SEK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7960 and a 90 day low of 4.4582. This means the 90 day average was 4.6007. The change for SEK to EGP was 2.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.081.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Egyptian Pound
1 SEK4.70532 EGP
5 SEK23.52660 EGP
10 SEK47.05320 EGP
20 SEK94.10640 EGP
50 SEK235.26600 EGP
100 SEK470.53200 EGP
250 SEK1,176.33000 EGP
500 SEK2,352.66000 EGP
1000 SEK4,705.32000 EGP
2000 SEK9,410.64000 EGP
5000 SEK23,526.60000 EGP
10000 SEK47,053.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swedish Krona
1 EGP0.21253 SEK
5 EGP1.06263 SEK
10 EGP2.12525 SEK
20 EGP4.25050 SEK
50 EGP10.62625 SEK
100 EGP21.25250 SEK
250 EGP53.13125 SEK
500 EGP106.26250 SEK
1000 EGP212.52500 SEK
2000 EGP425.05000 SEK
5000 EGP1,062.62500 SEK
10000 EGP2,125.25000 SEK