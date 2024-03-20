Israeli new sheqels to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ILS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
12,827 egp

1.000 ILS = 12.83 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6761.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.191.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS12.82700 EGP
5 ILS64.13500 EGP
10 ILS128.27000 EGP
20 ILS256.54000 EGP
50 ILS641.35000 EGP
100 ILS1,282.70000 EGP
250 ILS3,206.75000 EGP
500 ILS6,413.50000 EGP
1000 ILS12,827.00000 EGP
2000 ILS25,654.00000 EGP
5000 ILS64,135.00000 EGP
10000 ILS128,270.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0.07796 ILS
5 EGP0.38980 ILS
10 EGP0.77961 ILS
20 EGP1.55921 ILS
50 EGP3.89803 ILS
100 EGP7.79606 ILS
250 EGP19.49015 ILS
500 EGP38.98030 ILS
1000 EGP77.96060 ILS
2000 EGP155.92120 ILS
5000 EGP389.80300 ILS
10000 EGP779.60600 ILS