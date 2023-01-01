5000 Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert EGP to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 egp
606.07 ils

1.00000 EGP = 0.12121 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090790.86131.49351.661390.9633518.7323
1 GBP1.1496911.25395104.4611.717031.910051.1075521.5361
1 USD0.916850.79748183.30551.36931.523230.8832517.1746
1 INR0.01100580.009572960.01200410.01643710.01828490.01060250.206164

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0.12121 ILS
5 EGP0.60607 ILS
10 EGP1.21214 ILS
20 EGP2.42428 ILS
50 EGP6.06070 ILS
100 EGP12.12140 ILS
250 EGP30.30350 ILS
500 EGP60.60700 ILS
1000 EGP121.21400 ILS
2000 EGP242.42800 ILS
5000 EGP606.07000 ILS
10000 EGP1212.14000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS8.24990 EGP
5 ILS41.24950 EGP
10 ILS82.49900 EGP
20 ILS164.99800 EGP
50 ILS412.49500 EGP
100 ILS824.99000 EGP
250 ILS2062.47500 EGP
500 ILS4124.95000 EGP
1000 ILS8249.90000 EGP
2000 ILS16499.80000 EGP
5000 ILS41249.50000 EGP
10000 ILS82499.00000 EGP