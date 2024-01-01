Egyptian pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert EGP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
78.31 aed

1.000 EGP = 0.07831 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.07831 AED
5 EGP0.39154 AED
10 EGP0.78309 AED
20 EGP1.56617 AED
50 EGP3.91543 AED
100 EGP7.83085 AED
250 EGP19.57713 AED
500 EGP39.15425 AED
1000 EGP78.30850 AED
2000 EGP156.61700 AED
5000 EGP391.54250 AED
10000 EGP783.08500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED12.77000 EGP
5 AED63.85000 EGP
10 AED127.70000 EGP
20 AED255.40000 EGP
50 AED638.50000 EGP
100 AED1,277.00000 EGP
250 AED3,192.50000 EGP
500 AED6,385.00000 EGP
1000 AED12,770.00000 EGP
2000 AED25,540.00000 EGP
5000 AED63,850.00000 EGP
10000 AED127,700.00000 EGP