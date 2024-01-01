Egyptian pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

1,000 egp
77.00 aed

E£1.000 EGP = د.إ0.07700 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
1 USD10.931.3750.7841.51283.5773.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62689.9123.95134.827
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.7992.67223.55
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6484.68741.31

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0,07700 AED
5 EGP0,38498 AED
10 EGP0,76996 AED
20 EGP1,53992 AED
50 EGP3,84980 AED
100 EGP7,69960 AED
250 EGP19,24900 AED
500 EGP38,49800 AED
1000 EGP76,99600 AED
2000 EGP153,99200 AED
5000 EGP384,98000 AED
10000 EGP769,96000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED12,98770 EGP
5 AED64,93850 EGP
10 AED129,87700 EGP
20 AED259,75400 EGP
50 AED649,38500 EGP
100 AED1.298,77000 EGP
250 AED3.246,92500 EGP
500 AED6.493,85000 EGP
1000 AED12.987,70000 EGP
2000 AED25.975,40000 EGP
5000 AED64.938,50000 EGP
10000 AED129.877,00000 EGP