Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars today

Convert EGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
31.69 aud

E£1.000 EGP = A$0.03169 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5793.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9273.95234.832
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8022.67223.551
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6594.68741.313

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0,03169 AUD
5 EGP0,15844 AUD
10 EGP0,31688 AUD
20 EGP0,63376 AUD
50 EGP1,58440 AUD
100 EGP3,16879 AUD
250 EGP7,92198 AUD
500 EGP15,84395 AUD
1000 EGP31,68790 AUD
2000 EGP63,37580 AUD
5000 EGP158,43950 AUD
10000 EGP316,87900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD31,55780 EGP
5 AUD157,78900 EGP
10 AUD315,57800 EGP
20 AUD631,15600 EGP
50 AUD1.577,89000 EGP
100 AUD3.155,78000 EGP
250 AUD7.889,45000 EGP
500 AUD15.778,90000 EGP
1000 AUD31.557,80000 EGP
2000 AUD63.115,60000 EGP
5000 AUD157.789,00000 EGP
10000 AUD315.578,00000 EGP