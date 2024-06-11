Convert AUD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 Australian dollar to Egyptian pounds

1 aud
31.38 egp

A$1.000 AUD = E£31.38 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD31,37990 EGP
5 AUD156,89950 EGP
10 AUD313,79900 EGP
20 AUD627,59800 EGP
50 AUD1.568,99500 EGP
100 AUD3.137,99000 EGP
250 AUD7.844,97500 EGP
500 AUD15.689,95000 EGP
1000 AUD31.379,90000 EGP
2000 AUD62.759,80000 EGP
5000 AUD156.899,50000 EGP
10000 AUD313.799,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0,03187 AUD
5 EGP0,15934 AUD
10 EGP0,31868 AUD
20 EGP0,63735 AUD
50 EGP1,59338 AUD
100 EGP3,18675 AUD
250 EGP7,96688 AUD
500 EGP15,93375 AUD
1000 EGP31,86750 AUD
2000 EGP63,73500 AUD
5000 EGP159,33750 AUD
10000 EGP318,67500 AUD