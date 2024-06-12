Convert DKK to EGP at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 dkk
6,862.88 egp

kr1.000 DKK = E£6.863 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3741.62611.46689.794
1 USD0.93110.4650.784278.51.51310.66783.533
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6130.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0741.92813.6106.5

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 DKK6,86288 EGP
5 DKK34,31440 EGP
10 DKK68,62880 EGP
20 DKK137,25760 EGP
50 DKK343,14400 EGP
100 DKK686,28800 EGP
250 DKK1.715,72000 EGP
500 DKK3.431,44000 EGP
1000 DKK6.862,88000 EGP
2000 DKK13.725,76000 EGP
5000 DKK34.314,40000 EGP
10000 DKK68.628,80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Danish Krone
1 EGP0,14571 DKK
5 EGP0,72856 DKK
10 EGP1,45711 DKK
20 EGP2,91422 DKK
50 EGP7,28555 DKK
100 EGP14,57110 DKK
250 EGP36,42775 DKK
500 EGP72,85550 DKK
1000 EGP145,71100 DKK
2000 EGP291,42200 DKK
5000 EGP728,55500 DKK
10000 EGP1.457,11000 DKK