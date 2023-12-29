500 Danish kroner to Egyptian pounds

Convert DKK to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
2292.01 egp

1.00000 DKK = 4.58402 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.10611.06150.86809311.7261.6201611.270191.9833
1 USD0.90415110.00130.784899281.851.4648810.189983.1675
1 SEK0.09040410.099987410.078478528.18130.1464691.018868.31567
1 GBP1.151951.2740512.74231359.0911.8663312.9826105.96

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 DKK4.58402 EGP
5 DKK22.92010 EGP
10 DKK45.84020 EGP
20 DKK91.68040 EGP
50 DKK229.20100 EGP
100 DKK458.40200 EGP
250 DKK1146.00500 EGP
500 DKK2292.01000 EGP
1000 DKK4584.02000 EGP
2000 DKK9168.04000 EGP
5000 DKK22920.10000 EGP
10000 DKK45840.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Danish Krone
1 EGP0.21815 DKK
5 EGP1.09075 DKK
10 EGP2.18149 DKK
20 EGP4.36298 DKK
50 EGP10.90745 DKK
100 EGP21.81490 DKK
250 EGP54.53725 DKK
500 EGP109.07450 DKK
1000 EGP218.14900 DKK
2000 EGP436.29800 DKK
5000 EGP1090.74500 DKK
10000 EGP2181.49000 DKK