5 Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

Convert EGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 egp
0.24 aud

1.00000 EGP = 0.04762 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90451.324550.7866891.4711383.2183.6727529.5624
1 EUR1.1055511.464360.8697951.6264192.00174.0604132.6827
1 CAD0.7549730.68289410.5939291.1106662.82742.7728322.3188
1 GBP1.271151.14971.683711.87003105.7834.6686237.5782

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0.04762 AUD
5 EGP0.23810 AUD
10 EGP0.47619 AUD
20 EGP0.95238 AUD
50 EGP2.38095 AUD
100 EGP4.76191 AUD
250 EGP11.90477 AUD
500 EGP23.80955 AUD
1000 EGP47.61910 AUD
2000 EGP95.23820 AUD
5000 EGP238.09550 AUD
10000 EGP476.19100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD21.00000 EGP
5 AUD105.00000 EGP
10 AUD210.00000 EGP
20 AUD420.00000 EGP
50 AUD1050.00000 EGP
100 AUD2100.00000 EGP
250 AUD5250.00000 EGP
500 AUD10500.00000 EGP
1000 AUD21000.00000 EGP
2000 AUD42000.00000 EGP
5000 AUD105000.00000 EGP
10000 AUD210000.00000 EGP