Convert EGP to EUR at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Euros today

1,000 egp
19.48 eur

E£1.000 EGP = €0.01948 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0,01948 EUR
5 EGP0,09741 EUR
10 EGP0,19481 EUR
20 EGP0,38963 EUR
50 EGP0,97407 EUR
100 EGP1,94814 EUR
250 EGP4,87035 EUR
500 EGP9,74070 EUR
1000 EGP19,48140 EUR
2000 EGP38,96280 EUR
5000 EGP97,40700 EUR
10000 EGP194,81400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR51,33090 EGP
5 EUR256,65450 EGP
10 EUR513,30900 EGP
20 EUR1.026,61800 EGP
50 EUR2.566,54500 EGP
100 EUR5.133,09000 EGP
250 EUR12.832,72500 EGP
500 EUR25.665,45000 EGP
1000 EUR51.330,90000 EGP
2000 EUR102.661,80000 EGP
5000 EUR256.654,50000 EGP
10000 EUR513.309,00000 EGP