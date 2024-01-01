Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras today

Convert EGP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
678.85 try

E£1.000 EGP = TL0.6788 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.92941.374550.7839141.5121783.58173.67332.3748
1 EUR1.0759511.478950.8434351.6270289.92973.9519634.8337
1 CAD0.7275110.67615710.5703061.1001260.80662.6721523.553
1 GBP1.275651.185631.7534411.929106.6214.6854641.2989

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.67885 TRY
5 EGP3.39423 TRY
10 EGP6.78845 TRY
20 EGP13.57690 TRY
50 EGP33.94225 TRY
100 EGP67.88450 TRY
250 EGP169.71125 TRY
500 EGP339.42250 TRY
1000 EGP678.84500 TRY
2000 EGP1357.69000 TRY
5000 EGP3394.22500 TRY
10000 EGP6788.45000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.47309 EGP
5 TRY7.36545 EGP
10 TRY14.73090 EGP
20 TRY29.46180 EGP
50 TRY73.65450 EGP
100 TRY147.30900 EGP
250 TRY368.27250 EGP
500 TRY736.54500 EGP
1000 TRY1473.09000 EGP
2000 TRY2946.18000 EGP
5000 TRY7365.45000 EGP
10000 TRY14730.90000 EGP