Egyptian pound to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Turkish liras is currently 0,679 today, reflecting a -0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.580% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0,683 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,676 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.