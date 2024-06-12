Egyptian pound to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.077 today, reflecting a -0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.169% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.077 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.077 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.470% increase in value.