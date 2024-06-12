United Arab Emirates dirham to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Egyptian pounds is currently 12,950 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.232% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 13,017 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 12,883 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.598% increase in value.