Egyptian pound to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Australian dollars is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a -0.591% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.210% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.950% increase in value.