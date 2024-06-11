Australian dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 31,380 today, reflecting a -0.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.431% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 31,786 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 31,275 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.942% decrease in value.