Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras today

Convert EGP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
690.63 try

1.000 EGP = 0.6906 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1983.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2663.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2612.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6994.66641.149

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.69063 TRY
5 EGP3.45314 TRY
10 EGP6.90627 TRY
20 EGP13.81254 TRY
50 EGP34.53135 TRY
100 EGP69.06270 TRY
250 EGP172.65675 TRY
500 EGP345.31350 TRY
1000 EGP690.62700 TRY
2000 EGP1,381.25400 TRY
5000 EGP3,453.13500 TRY
10000 EGP6,906.27000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.44796 EGP
5 TRY7.23980 EGP
10 TRY14.47960 EGP
20 TRY28.95920 EGP
50 TRY72.39800 EGP
100 TRY144.79600 EGP
250 TRY361.99000 EGP
500 TRY723.98000 EGP
1000 TRY1,447.96000 EGP
2000 TRY2,895.92000 EGP
5000 TRY7,239.80000 EGP
10000 TRY14,479.60000 EGP