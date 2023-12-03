50 Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds

Convert TRY to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 try
53.45 egp

1.00000 TRY = 1.06897 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.06897 EGP
5 TRY5.34485 EGP
10 TRY10.68970 EGP
20 TRY21.37940 EGP
50 TRY53.44850 EGP
100 TRY106.89700 EGP
250 TRY267.24250 EGP
500 TRY534.48500 EGP
1000 TRY1068.97000 EGP
2000 TRY2137.94000 EGP
5000 TRY5344.85000 EGP
10000 TRY10689.70000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.93548 TRY
5 EGP4.67738 TRY
10 EGP9.35476 TRY
20 EGP18.70952 TRY
50 EGP46.77380 TRY
100 EGP93.54760 TRY
250 EGP233.86900 TRY
500 EGP467.73800 TRY
1000 EGP935.47600 TRY
2000 EGP1870.95200 TRY
5000 EGP4677.38000 TRY
10000 EGP9354.76000 TRY