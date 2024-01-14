50 터키 리라 → 이집트 파운드

50 try
51.26 egp

1.00000 TRY = 1.02529 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 비교

터키 리라 → 이집트 파운드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EGP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → EGP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 이집트 파운드
1 TRY1.02529 EGP
5 TRY5.12645 EGP
10 TRY10.25290 EGP
20 TRY20.50580 EGP
50 TRY51.26450 EGP
100 TRY102.52900 EGP
250 TRY256.32250 EGP
500 TRY512.64500 EGP
1000 TRY1025.29000 EGP
2000 TRY2050.58000 EGP
5000 TRY5126.45000 EGP
10000 TRY10252.90000 EGP
환율 이집트 파운드 / 터키 리라
1 EGP0.97533 TRY
5 EGP4.87667 TRY
10 EGP9.75333 TRY
20 EGP19.50666 TRY
50 EGP48.76665 TRY
100 EGP97.53330 TRY
250 EGP243.83325 TRY
500 EGP487.66650 TRY
1000 EGP975.33300 TRY
2000 EGP1950.66600 TRY
5000 EGP4876.66500 TRY
10000 EGP9753.33000 TRY