Indonesian rupiahs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert IDR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,984.31 egp

1.000 IDR = 0.002984 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6771.4721.6590.96718.208
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1871.7241.9431.13221.322
1 USD0.9160.783183.0951.3491.520.88616.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Egyptian Pound
1 IDR0.00298 EGP
5 IDR0.01492 EGP
10 IDR0.02984 EGP
20 IDR0.05969 EGP
50 IDR0.14922 EGP
100 IDR0.29843 EGP
250 IDR0.74608 EGP
500 IDR1.49216 EGP
1000 IDR2.98431 EGP
2000 IDR5.96862 EGP
5000 IDR14.92155 EGP
10000 IDR29.84310 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EGP335.08500 IDR
5 EGP1,675.42500 IDR
10 EGP3,350.85000 IDR
20 EGP6,701.70000 IDR
50 EGP16,754.25000 IDR
100 EGP33,508.50000 IDR
250 EGP83,771.25000 IDR
500 EGP167,542.50000 IDR
1000 EGP335,085.00000 IDR
2000 EGP670,170.00000 IDR
5000 EGP1,675,425.00000 IDR
10000 EGP3,350,850.00000 IDR