2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Egyptian pounds

Convert IDR to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
6.25 egp

Rp1.000 IDR = E£0.003124 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Wise

IDR to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 IDR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0032
Low0.00300.0029
Average0.00310.0030
Change3.95%6.89%
1 IDR to EGP stats

The performance of IDR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0031. The change for IDR to EGP was 3.95.

The performance of IDR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0030. The change for IDR to EGP was 6.89.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9660.9061.3091.4891.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.69811.4451.6431.4960.8438.61
1 SGD0.76464.1650.69211.1381.0350.5835.96

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Egyptian Pound
1 IDR0.00312 EGP
5 IDR0.01562 EGP
10 IDR0.03124 EGP
20 IDR0.06248 EGP
50 IDR0.15620 EGP
100 IDR0.31239 EGP
250 IDR0.78099 EGP
500 IDR1.56197 EGP
1000 IDR3.12394 EGP
2000 IDR6.24788 EGP
5000 IDR15.61970 EGP
10000 IDR31.23940 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EGP320.10900 IDR
5 EGP1,600.54500 IDR
10 EGP3,201.09000 IDR
20 EGP6,402.18000 IDR
50 EGP16,005.45000 IDR
100 EGP32,010.90000 IDR
250 EGP80,027.25000 IDR
500 EGP160,054.50000 IDR
1000 EGP320,109.00000 IDR
2000 EGP640,218.00000 IDR
5000 EGP1,600,545.00000 IDR
10000 EGP3,201,090.00000 IDR