10 Egyptian pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert EGP to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 egp
5,033.98 idr

1.00000 EGP = 503.39800 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090690.85191.49331.661230.9632518.7305
1 GBP1.1494311.25355104.4261.716421.909441.1071821.5291
1 USD0.916850.797734183.30451.369251.523230.8832517.1745
1 INR0.01100690.009576130.012004210.01643670.01828510.01060270.206165

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EGP503.39800 IDR
5 EGP2516.99000 IDR
10 EGP5033.98000 IDR
20 EGP10067.96000 IDR
50 EGP25169.90000 IDR
100 EGP50339.80000 IDR
250 EGP125849.50000 IDR
500 EGP251699.00000 IDR
1000 EGP503398.00000 IDR
2000 EGP1006796.00000 IDR
5000 EGP2516990.00000 IDR
10000 EGP5033980.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Egyptian Pound
1 IDR0.00199 EGP
5 IDR0.00993 EGP
10 IDR0.01987 EGP
20 IDR0.03973 EGP
50 IDR0.09932 EGP
100 IDR0.19865 EGP
250 IDR0.49662 EGP
500 IDR0.99325 EGP
1000 IDR1.98650 EGP
2000 IDR3.97300 EGP
5000 IDR9.93250 EGP
10000 IDR19.86500 EGP