Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars today

Convert EGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
32.67 aud

1.000 EGP = 0.03267 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2653.98535.139
1 CAD0.7360.67910.5791.12861.2512.70423.844
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.947105.7144.66741.153

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0.03267 AUD
5 EGP0.16333 AUD
10 EGP0.32666 AUD
20 EGP0.65331 AUD
50 EGP1.63328 AUD
100 EGP3.26656 AUD
250 EGP8.16640 AUD
500 EGP16.33280 AUD
1000 EGP32.66560 AUD
2000 EGP65.33120 AUD
5000 EGP163.32800 AUD
10000 EGP326.65600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD30.61330 EGP
5 AUD153.06650 EGP
10 AUD306.13300 EGP
20 AUD612.26600 EGP
50 AUD1,530.66500 EGP
100 AUD3,061.33000 EGP
250 AUD7,653.32500 EGP
500 AUD15,306.65000 EGP
1000 AUD30,613.30000 EGP
2000 AUD61,226.60000 EGP
5000 AUD153,066.50000 EGP
10000 AUD306,133.00000 EGP