Egyptian pounds to Canadian dollars today

Convert EGP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
28.96 cad

1.000 EGP = 0.02896 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 EGP0.02896 CAD
5 EGP0.14480 CAD
10 EGP0.28960 CAD
20 EGP0.57920 CAD
50 EGP1.44799 CAD
100 EGP2.89598 CAD
250 EGP7.23995 CAD
500 EGP14.47990 CAD
1000 EGP28.95980 CAD
2000 EGP57.91960 CAD
5000 EGP144.79900 CAD
10000 EGP289.59800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 CAD34.53060 EGP
5 CAD172.65300 EGP
10 CAD345.30600 EGP
20 CAD690.61200 EGP
50 CAD1,726.53000 EGP
100 CAD3,453.06000 EGP
250 CAD8,632.65000 EGP
500 CAD17,265.30000 EGP
1000 CAD34,530.60000 EGP
2000 CAD69,061.20000 EGP
5000 CAD172,653.00000 EGP
10000 CAD345,306.00000 EGP