10 egp
0.44 cad

1.00000 EGP = 0.04435 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917951.37050.7980211.5249783.30553.6725528.8615
1 EUR1.089411.493020.86941.661390.7534.0008831.4417
1 CAD0.7296610.66978210.5822851.1127160.78482.6797221.0591
1 GBP1.25311.150221.7173711.91094104.394.6020736.1663

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 EGP0.04435 CAD
5 EGP0.22176 CAD
10 EGP0.44353 CAD
20 EGP0.88706 CAD
50 EGP2.21764 CAD
100 EGP4.43528 CAD
250 EGP11.08820 CAD
500 EGP22.17640 CAD
1000 EGP44.35280 CAD
2000 EGP88.70560 CAD
5000 EGP221.76400 CAD
10000 EGP443.52800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 CAD22.54650 EGP
5 CAD112.73250 EGP
10 CAD225.46500 EGP
20 CAD450.93000 EGP
50 CAD1127.32500 EGP
100 CAD2254.65000 EGP
250 CAD5636.62500 EGP
500 CAD11273.25000 EGP
1000 CAD22546.50000 EGP
2000 CAD45093.00000 EGP
5000 CAD112732.50000 EGP
10000 CAD225465.00000 EGP