Egyptian pounds to Euros today

Convert EGP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
19.65 eur

1.000 EGP = 0.01965 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2613.98535.138
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.848
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.946105.7114.66741.152

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.01965 EUR
5 EGP0.09826 EUR
10 EGP0.19653 EUR
20 EGP0.39306 EUR
50 EGP0.98264 EUR
100 EGP1.96528 EUR
250 EGP4.91320 EUR
500 EGP9.82640 EUR
1000 EGP19.65280 EUR
2000 EGP39.30560 EUR
5000 EGP98.26400 EUR
10000 EGP196.52800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR50.88340 EGP
5 EUR254.41700 EGP
10 EUR508.83400 EGP
20 EUR1,017.66800 EGP
50 EUR2,544.17000 EGP
100 EUR5,088.34000 EGP
250 EUR12,720.85000 EGP
500 EUR25,441.70000 EGP
1000 EUR50,883.40000 EGP
2000 EUR101,766.80000 EGP
5000 EUR254,417.00000 EGP
10000 EUR508,834.00000 EGP