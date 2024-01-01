Egyptian pounds to Euros today

Convert EGP to EUR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = €0.01902 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
EGP to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 EGP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01900.0191
Low0.01830.0183
Average0.01880.0187
Change2.84%-0.23%
1 EGP to EUR stats

The performance of EGP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0190 and a 30 day low of 0.0183. This means the 30 day average was 0.0188. The change for EGP to EUR was 2.84.

The performance of EGP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0191 and a 90 day low of 0.0183. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for EGP to EUR was -0.23.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.01902 EUR
5 EGP0.09511 EUR
10 EGP0.19023 EUR
20 EGP0.38046 EUR
50 EGP0.95114 EUR
100 EGP1.90228 EUR
250 EGP4.75570 EUR
500 EGP9.51140 EUR
1000 EGP19.02280 EUR
2000 EGP38.04560 EUR
5000 EGP95.11400 EUR
10000 EGP190.22800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR52.56850 EGP
5 EUR262.84250 EGP
10 EUR525.68500 EGP
20 EUR1,051.37000 EGP
50 EUR2,628.42500 EGP
100 EUR5,256.85000 EGP
250 EUR13,142.12500 EGP
500 EUR26,284.25000 EGP
1000 EUR52,568.50000 EGP
2000 EUR105,137.00000 EGP
5000 EUR262,842.50000 EGP
10000 EUR525,685.00000 EGP