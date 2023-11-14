US dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert USD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
28,679.40 try

1.00000 USD = 28.67940 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06439270.1165340.001065610.0007131920.0006228980.005603230.0133895
1 INR15.529711.809740.01654870.01107570.009673430.08701660.207936
1 JPY8.581180.55256510.009144230.006120510.00534520.04808230.114898
1 CAD938.42560.4277109.35910.6692770.5845435.2582112.5651

How to convert US dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 USD28.67940 TRY
5 USD143.39700 TRY
10 USD286.79400 TRY
20 USD573.58800 TRY
50 USD1433.97000 TRY
100 USD2867.94000 TRY
250 USD7169.85000 TRY
500 USD14339.70000 TRY
1000 USD28679.40000 TRY
2000 USD57358.80000 TRY
5000 USD143397.00000 TRY
10000 USD286794.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / US Dollar
1 TRY0.03487 USD
5 TRY0.17434 USD
10 TRY0.34868 USD
20 TRY0.69737 USD
50 TRY1.74341 USD
100 TRY3.48683 USD
250 TRY8.71707 USD
500 TRY17.43415 USD
1000 TRY34.86830 USD
2000 TRY69.73660 USD
5000 TRY174.34150 USD
10000 TRY348.68300 USD