10 thousand Euros to Egyptian pounds

Convert EUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

10000 eur
336975 egp

1.00000 EUR = 33.69750 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:40
How to convert Euros to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR33.69750 EGP
5 EUR168.48750 EGP
10 EUR336.97500 EGP
20 EUR673.95000 EGP
50 EUR1684.87500 EGP
100 EUR3369.75000 EGP
250 EUR8424.37500 EGP
500 EUR16848.75000 EGP
1000 EUR33697.50000 EGP
2000 EUR67395.00000 EGP
5000 EUR168487.50000 EGP
10000 EUR336975.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.02968 EUR
5 EGP0.14838 EUR
10 EGP0.29676 EUR
20 EGP0.59352 EUR
50 EGP1.48379 EUR
100 EGP2.96758 EUR
250 EGP7.41895 EUR
500 EGP14.83790 EUR
1000 EGP29.67580 EUR
2000 EGP59.35160 EUR
5000 EGP148.37900 EUR
10000 EGP296.75800 EUR