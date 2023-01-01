1 Egyptian pound to Euros

Convert EGP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.03 eur

1.00000 EGP = 0.02969 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917351.370550.7978621.5254483.30353.672628.8732
1 EUR1.090111.494040.86981.6628890.80914.003531.4747
1 CAD0.7296340.66932810.5821471.1130160.78112.6796521.0669
1 GBP1.253351.149691.7177811.91191104.4084.6030536.1882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.02969 EUR
5 EGP0.14844 EUR
10 EGP0.29688 EUR
20 EGP0.59375 EUR
50 EGP1.48438 EUR
100 EGP2.96876 EUR
250 EGP7.42190 EUR
500 EGP14.84380 EUR
1000 EGP29.68760 EUR
2000 EGP59.37520 EUR
5000 EGP148.43800 EUR
10000 EGP296.87600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR33.68410 EGP
5 EUR168.42050 EGP
10 EUR336.84100 EGP
20 EUR673.68200 EGP
50 EUR1684.20500 EGP
100 EUR3368.41000 EGP
250 EUR8421.02500 EGP
500 EUR16842.05000 EGP
1000 EUR33684.10000 EGP
2000 EUR67368.20000 EGP
5000 EUR168420.50000 EGP
10000 EUR336841.00000 EGP