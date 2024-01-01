Egyptian pounds to US dollars today

Convert EGP to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
21.32 usd

1.000 EGP = 0.02132 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1883.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66390.2553.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2562.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6864.66641.148

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / US Dollar
1 EGP0.02132 USD
5 EGP0.10661 USD
10 EGP0.21322 USD
20 EGP0.42644 USD
50 EGP1.06610 USD
100 EGP2.13219 USD
250 EGP5.33048 USD
500 EGP10.66095 USD
1000 EGP21.32190 USD
2000 EGP42.64380 USD
5000 EGP106.60950 USD
10000 EGP213.21900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 USD46.90010 EGP
5 USD234.50050 EGP
10 USD469.00100 EGP
20 USD938.00200 EGP
50 USD2,345.00500 EGP
100 USD4,690.01000 EGP
250 USD11,725.02500 EGP
500 USD23,450.05000 EGP
1000 USD46,900.10000 EGP
2000 USD93,800.20000 EGP
5000 USD234,500.50000 EGP
10000 USD469,001.00000 EGP