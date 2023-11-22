1 thousand US dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert USD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
30,900 egp

1.00000 USD = 30.90000 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
How to convert US dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 USD30.90000 EGP
5 USD154.50000 EGP
10 USD309.00000 EGP
20 USD618.00000 EGP
50 USD1545.00000 EGP
100 USD3090.00000 EGP
250 USD7725.00000 EGP
500 USD15450.00000 EGP
1000 USD30900.00000 EGP
2000 USD61800.00000 EGP
5000 USD154500.00000 EGP
10000 USD309000.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / US Dollar
1 EGP0.03236 USD
5 EGP0.16181 USD
10 EGP0.32363 USD
20 EGP0.64725 USD
50 EGP1.61813 USD
100 EGP3.23625 USD
250 EGP8.09063 USD
500 EGP16.18125 USD
1000 EGP32.36250 USD
2000 EGP64.72500 USD
5000 EGP161.81250 USD
10000 EGP323.62500 USD